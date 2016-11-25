NDLEA secures conviction of 299 suspects, recovers 37, 651 kg hard drugs in Kano

THE National Drugs Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano State command, said it has secured conviction of 299 suspects, both male and female suspects and recovered 37.852kg of hard drugs from suspects between January and November, 2016.

The command further disclosed that three young men were recently arrested on their way to Malaysia with 56.6 kg of methamphetamine, carefully concealed inside cartoons.

Disclosing this at a press conference, on Friday, the Kano NDLEA commander, Alhaji Hamza Umar, said the command, as a result of the arrest deemed it necessary to inform the public of its activities within the period, including arrests, seizures, prosecution, counseling and rehabilitation.

According to him, the arrested three young men confessed that the substances recovered were for export to Malaysia, via the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA).

Giving a breakdown of the arrests and seized dangerous drugs, Alhaji Umar said the total number of suspects arrested were 761, including 755 males and six females, adding that the seized hard drugs weighed 37.851kg (cannabis sativa, 2,822.913kg; psychotropic substance, 34,971.418kg; cocaine, 118.1grms; heroine, 7grms and ephedrine, 24.8kg).

He further disclosed that the total number of drug users counseled were 542, including 534 males and eight females.

“It is important to note that NDLEA had discovered about seven clandestine laboratories in Lagos and the Eastern part of the country, where these substances are produced and arrests were made, including foreign nationals.

“It is pertinent to note that where these substances cannot leave this country, they would be consumed here. We thank God, they (the drug suspects) were apprehended and are currently under investigations, including their sources and sponsors”, he said.