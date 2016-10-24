NDLEA arrests 191 suspects in Kano

THE National Drug Law Enforcement and Agency (NDLEA) Kano commander, Hamza Umar, has said a total number of 191 suspects were arrested in connection with illicit drugs, while the command secured six convictions during the third quarter of this year.

According to him, the command also uncovered a total number of 25 tons and 195 kilogrammes of hard substance from the above suspects.

Speaking with Metro in an exclusive interview on Monday, Alhaji Umar added that the command had 154 pending cases of suspects in the law court.

When a question was asked about officers of the agency, who were alleged to be conniving with drug barons and sellers, the commander said “I will not tell you that it was not true, because on one or two occasions, I had issues related to that.”

He stated that this involved two officers of the command and after a thorough investigation, one Murtala Usman was dismissed, while another was restricted to be stationed at the gate of the command.

Alhaji Umar, however, observed that in order to nip in the bud the rampant cases of consumption of hard drugs in the state, the command observed that the issue of going out with guns to arrest suspects could not solve this, but added that resolve to engage all stakeholders would go a long way in achieving this.