N/Delta: Troops arrest ex-militant leader over threats to attack military‎

TROOPS of 4 Brigade Nigerian Army have arrested a suspected national economy saboteur, Mr Gabriel Ogbudje (an Ex-militant leader), also the alleged leader of the “Otugas Fire Force” which is a militant group threatening to attack Utorogu Gas Plant.

The suspected militant was arrested by troops along Agbor-Abraka road, Edo State on Tuesday.

He has been on the run since he was declared wanted following his public declaration as the leader of the militant group “Otugas Fire Force” and his subsequent declaration of the threat code-name “Crocodile Tears” against the military.

The suspect was arrested along with his accomplice, Mr Elvis Dweller Ejus.

Both suspects have been handed over to Operation Delta Safe for further interrogation and subsequent handover to the relevant security agency for prosecution.‎

According to a statement by the army, the suspect was alleged to be responsible for the recent act of economic sabotage perpetrated on NPDC/Shoreline major delivery trunk line within Ogo-Oteri general area on August 26.

The statement recalled also that troops of 13 Brigade Nigerian Army in conjunction with Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Air Force and covert operatives of the Defence Intelligence Agency, arrested a suspected kingpin of the Niger Delta Avengers, Isaac Romeo that goes by the appellation of “G2” in their terrorists camp.

He was arrested along with two other persons; Mr Lawson Samson and an elderly man, Mr Iyang Ekpo in Calabar, Cross State while driving in a vehicle with registration number, CRS 86 AO1 on Saturday, 3rd September 2016.

According to the statement, the arrest followed painstaking efforts and tracking of the militant who was in the state to perpetrate further criminal activities of sabotaging critical infrastructures.

It noted that the suspects were currently being interrogated.