NDDC rehabilitates roads in Asaba

September 13, 2016 / : alphonsus agborh-asaba

As flooding becomes a menace in most urban centres in Delta State, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has intervened through the rehabilitation of roads in Asaba and environs.

The rehabilitation work, currently covering Delta Development and Property Authority (DDPA) Estate, also involves the reconstruction of damaged drains.

According to the Project Manager of the contracting firm, A&J Construction, Mr. Mlsar Uwejeyan, the rehabilitation of  roads and drainages would also be carried out in Infant Jesus, Ezene Submit and other areas in Asaba.

Uwejeyan explained that the rehabilitation was part of efforts by the NDDC to complement that of the Delta State government in giving the roads a facelift.

He appealed to residents of affected areas to show understanding whenever there’s restriction of vehicular movement, saying it is meant to ensure a hitch-free job.

A visit to  the entrance of the DDPA estate opposite the Nigeria Police headquarters in the town showed that a major drainage work was ongoing, while over 10 access roads have been given asphalt.

Residents of the estate and other parts of Asaba, who spoke to the Nigerian Tribune,  thanked the NDDC and President Muhammadu Buhari for the gestue.

While noting  that the neglect of the roads in the estate  for years had impacted negatively on the estate, Barrister Emmanuel Pippa, a resident, said with the road rehabilitation, the community had once again regained its lost glory.

“It is commendable and with what is happening, the estate is now more habitable,” he said, urging both  state and federal governments to embark on  more infrastructure development to pave the way for meaningful development in Asaba.

Others who spoke on grounds of anonymity commended the interventionist agency for remembering them when they least expected.

