NCS partners UNN to organise research, development workshop

The President of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), Professor Adesola Aderounmu, has reiterated the resolve of the NCS to providing the wherewithal for capacity building and manpower development in the country.

Aderounmu stated this during the NCS fourth Research and Manpower Development Workshop, which took place at the ICT/Innovation Centre of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State, recently.

He said this was in pursuance of the association’s vision and mission to encourage research and manpower development in Nigeria, while adding that it was part of the Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) of the NCS. Aderounmu advised the participants to be serious and hardworking. He also enjoined those who were not members of the NCS to apply for membership so as to enjoy the benefits of being a member.

The NCS president, who led other facilitators from different disciplines to the workshop, impacted their skills and knowledge into the participants who expressed their appreciation of the workshop and the lessons they benefitted from thereof.

The two-day workshop was attended by participants from all sectors of the economy, including developers, designers, ICT Managers & Senior Managers/Administrators, ICT Professionals, ICT Consultants/Researchers, ICT Industry players, Education Faculty and Staff, Departmental & Units Heads, Government/Public and Private Sectors, Postgraduate students in Computer Science/ICT and Business Development Executives/Managers.

Aderounmu later led the NCS delegate on a courtesy visit to the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Professor Benjamin Ozumba. He said the visit was to appreciate the kind gesture of the Vice Chancellor and the entire university community for their hospitality.

Aderounmu thanked the Vice Chancellor for his support for the success of the workshop and praised him for the university’s giant strides in ICT deployment in the Institution, saying the NCS would always be available for future collaboration in ICT development.

Responding, the Vice Chancellor through the acting VC, Professor Ogbonna thanked NCS President, Professor Aderounmu and his council for choosing UNN as the venue for this year’s Research and Development programme. He equally applauded the VC’s ICT innovative ideas and promised that the Institution would always be ready to cooperate with the NCS in terms of ICT Research and Development and ICT deployment.

In attendance at the meeting were Professor James Ogbonna, DVC (Admin), who was acting for the Vice Chancellor, Professor Fidelis Ugwuowo, Dean of faculty of Physical Sciences, Professor Bakpo, HOD, Computer Science , Dr. (Mrs) M.E. Odukwe, Deputy Registrar, V.C’s Office, Mr Rogba Adeoye, Chairman, Education Committee, Dr Deborah L. Nkem and Mr Iyiola Ayoola, Executive Secretary, NCS.