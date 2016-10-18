NCS blocks revenue leakages to boost economy

The Nigeria Customs Service has reiterated its commitment to blocking all revenue leakages in order to ensure maximum duty is accruable to the Federal Government.

Briefing newsmen of its anti-smuggling opertions at the Customs office in Bodija, Ibadan, the Customs Area Commander, Oyo/ Osun Area Command, Mr Tope Bolanle Ogunkua,

He said considering the challenging economic situation of the nation, his command needed to align with the Federal Government efforts at ridding the nation of saboteurs.

Ogunkua disclosed that the command’s anti-smuggling operations recently led to the interception and subsequent arrest of various assorted and luxury vehicles smuggled into the country through unapproved border routes, as well as several bags of rice within the command’s area of coverage.

“It is disheartening to note that despite the arrest and seizure of about 10,000 bags of rice between January and September, smugglers have continued with their nefarious activities, daring the Federal Government’s ban on rice importation through border areas.

“However, we have continued to record victory over them. This month alone, the command’s resharpened intelligence network led to the seizure of cars ranging from Honda(different models), Lexus RX300 and RX400, Mazda 626,Toyota(different models)and five fairly used Toyota buses fully loaded with bags of rice padded with tubers of yams and bags of maize as cover up.

“We wish to reiterate the resolve of Customs under the present Comptroller of Customs to deal decisively with any act that will impede the success of the ongoing Federal Government’s drive towards revenue generation.

“The command, under my leadership will continue to deal decisively with economic saboteurs and work for the security well-being of the nation,” Ogunkua stated.