NCPC boss inaugurates Nigerian kitchen in Bethlehem

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Tor Uja, has formally declared open a Nigerian Kitchen in Bethlehem, during the 2016 state of readiness visit to Israel with state chairmen and secretaries of state Christian Pilgrim Welfare Boards.

The Nigerian Kitchen is located in the heart of Bethlehem and domiciled at the Shepherd Hotel, Bethlehem. It is the first of its kind where a hotel now has a special programme for special Nigerian cuisines for pilgrims and Nigerians.

The Executive Secretary of NCPC, while formally declaring it open recently, described the hotel as a beautiful place. He said, “This is not just a place for physical thing but for spiritual thing”. He added: “The food is very good, with very creative soup. I think we can make this a Nigerian home in Israel.”

He thanked God for the cooks who are all Nigerian women for making the country proud. His words: “I want to thank God for these wonderful women”. He admonished: “Please keep on making the creative things that Nigerians are known for.”

The idea of having a dedicated Nigerian Kitchen for Nigerian cuisines was borne out of the need to provide a platform for Nigerian pilgrims and Nigerians in Bethlehem and Israel to always feel at home with real Nigerian cuisines. The Nigerian Kitchen is being powered by one of the NCPC approved Ground Handlers, Scopus World Travels.

At the commissioning of the Nigerian Kitchen were the Charge d’Affairs of the Embassy of Nigeria in Tel-Aviv, Mrs. Frankie Obianagha and her spouse, Chairman of Conference of States, Mr. Magaji Isaiah Jirape, and all the chairmen and secretaries of State Christian Pilgrim Welfare Boards.

All the Nigerian delegations were treated to an inaugural banquet lunch where they savoured the delicious Nigerian cuisine.

The NCPC boss commended the owners of the Shepherd Hotel whom he described as good humble family and friends of Nigeria.