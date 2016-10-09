_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/jimmy-jatt-reunites-terry-g-jimmys-jump-off/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2015-polls-not-perfect-better-past-exercises-jega/jega-new4-350/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30530/"}}_ap_ufee
NCC ‘walks for Jesus’

October 9, 2016 Seyi Sokoya Church News

AS part of efforts to celebrate the Independence Day in a unique way, clerics and members of New Covenant Church in Ibadan, Oyo State, stormed the city and interior of Ibadan to propagate the gospel and spread the message of hope.

The evangelism rally entitled: “Grace for a New Nation” took off from one of the church’s branches along Ojoo express road and and went through Bashorun, Gate, Oje, Bere among other parts of Ibadan.

The rally, which witnessed displays of biblical and moral inscriptions, was the cynosure of all eyes as church members also preached, sang and distributed tracts.

The rally did not leave out children as they were delighted to join the long trek and carried placards indicating various inscriptions.

Speaking on what prompted the initiative, Conference Pastor of Old Ife Road branch of the church, Reverend Emmanuel Falodun, noted that it was part of the church’s effort across the state to celebrate the Independence anniversary in a special way.

He added that, “this has become an annual event and we are happy that this year recorded another success. We don’t want people to be carried away with the fun and jamboree, but to deduce from the messages of Christ we are passing across.

“Nigeria a great nation and it is the responsibility of all the citizens to make things right. We will soon survive and overcome the current challenges and we will rise again as a nation.”

 

