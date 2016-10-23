NBTE canvasses more private polytechnics

The executive secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Alhaji Ma’sud Kazaure, has canvassed for the establishment of more private polytechnics in the country.

Speaking with journalists at the 8th convocation ceremonies of the Federal Polytechnic Offa in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, at the weekend, the NBTE scribe said that Nigeria needs the support of the private sector for the delivery of technical and vocational education in the country.

“The general international best practices are now towards private sector participation in the delivery of education talk less of technical and vocational education which we need most in this country.

“I want to assure you that from 2010 till date we have had a lot of private polytechnics springing up particularly in the South West region. In particular when the current Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu took over he has given approval to so many of these private polytechnics. It is out of the realization of the fact that we need private sector to support to deliver technical and vocational

education.

“I want to also on behalf of the minister commend the efforts of the private sector in what they are doing in the delivery of technical and

vocational education in the country,” he said.

On the award of degrees by polytechnics, Alhaji Kazaure said that, “according to the Polytechnics Act, polytechnics are not supposed to award degrees, but some have gone far, in affiliation with the universities to award degrees.

This is borne out of the zeal of Nigerians to get degrees. That is why some of the polytechnics that have the capacity approached the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the commission gave them approval to affiliate with the universities who have the mandate to award degrees.”