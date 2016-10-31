NBA inaugurates task force on Niger Delta, North-East crisis

THE Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Monday, inaugurated two different task forces on the reconstruction of the North-East and resolution of the crisis in the Niger Delta region of the country.

The NBA noted that the twin challenges of insurgency and militancy facing the North East and Niger Delta respectively were threat to national security.

Speaking before inaugurating the task force, the national president of the Bar, Abubakar Mahmoud, noted that Nigeria had been experiencing a high level of insecurity as a result of the activities of insurgents and militants.

“Let me also commend the commitment and political will exhibited by the Buhari-led administration in the fight against insurgency in the North-East.

“We have in the last year and a half seen the liberation of most of the areas previously held by the insurgents and the restoration, to a large extent, of normalcy in the region.

“Earlier this month, Nigerians were delighted to receive the heart-warming news of the release of 21 out of the 219 Chibok schoolgirls held in captivity for more than two years,” he said.

The Bar also commended the military and security agencies for the success achieved.

It lamented that insurgency in the North-East had affected the independence of the legal profession and the welfare of members, adding that legal practice in North-East had been largely disrupted as a result of the insurgency in the region.

Members of the task force for the North-East are Professor Mohammed M. Tabiu, chairman; Professor Ayo Atsenuwa, alternate chair; Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma, Rakiya Mukhtar Tofa, Altine Ibrahim, Hafsatu Mohammed and Hassan Maidoki.

Others are Lauretta Adaeze, Hauwa Shekarau, Amina Ibrahim, Ronke Ige, Alfa Ibrahim, Isa Muhammad Nurudeen and Kunle Adegoke.

Members of the task force on Niger Delta are Albert Akpomudge, chairman; Ledum Mitee, alternate chairman; Mia Essien; Mba Ukweni, Q. E. B. Offiong, Charles Ajuwa and Sosoprieye Long Williams.

Others are Kelvin Ejelonu, Muyiwa Olowokure, Sagir Gazawa, Mrs Lillian Ene Ogar, Nkiruka Maduekwe and Alex Mouka as secretary.