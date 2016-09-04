Navy promises assistance to the needy

In fulfillment of its corporate social responsibility, the Nigerian Navy has, again, reiterated its determination to assist the needy, especially in the area of healthcare delivery.

Commander, Nigerian Navy Hospital, Warri, Commodore Lawal Adams, gave the assurance at the Central Naval Command Medical Rhapsody Programme held in Aladja community, in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The rhapsody programme offered free medical services to the people of the community.

According to the commander, the exercise is designed to promote navy-civilian relationship.

Commodore Adams, who is a surgeon, said, “we want to establish normal relationship with members of the public and ensure that we are always there for them.

Also speaking, Dr. Gabriel Ode, a medical doctor at the navy hospital, enjoined the natives to always embark on regular check-up.

He lamented that many people living with HIV/AIDS believe they would die prematurely.

According to him, “some HIV victim, believe they would die prematurely and often refuse to marry. If you are a victim, you can marry and have children because it will not affect your children.”

Dr. Ode also told nursing mothers living with HIV/AIDS that they can breast feed their babies.

He, however, advised them to always seek medical attention.

Meanwhile, President-General of Aladja community, Odogene Elias, has commended the Nigerian Navy Central Command for rendering the medical assistance to members of the community and asked that the gesture should continue.

He assured the navy of total support from the community.