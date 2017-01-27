NATOP strategises for 2017 AGM

The Nigeria Association of Tour Operators, NATOP has set plans in motion for its 2017 Annual General Meeting, slated for the first quarter of the year in a yet to be determined venue.

This was disclosed by the Organiser of Akwaaba African Travel Market and a member of NATOP, Mr Ikechi Uko on the sidelines of the strategic tourism partnership meeting aimed at promoting mutual beneficial relationship between NATOP and South African tourism.

According to him, the AGM which is now a regular feature for NATOP will be a grand event featuring notable speakers and the major players in the tourism industry in the country.

Uko stated that when the arrangements for the event are fine-tuned, NATOP will release the details which will include, the time, venue for the AGM and other plans.

“But it will take place in the first quarter of the year, he said.”

The NATOP AGM has become a rallying point among the tourism players and stakeholders in the industry in recent years.

The issues raised in last AGM held in Calabar in 2016 became the talking point all through the year by the decision makers and stakeholders in the industry.

It is believed that this year’s AGM will live up to expectation as usual in articulation and providing the policy direction for decision makers in tourism in the country.