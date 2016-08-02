Nasarawa, Kogi PDP endorse Dopkesi

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State has endorsed Dr Raymond Dokpesi as its candidate for the national chairman of the party.

The state chairman of the party, Francis Orogu, communicated the state chapter’s endorsement to Dokpesi when his campaign team visited the party secretariat, on Monday.

According to Orugu, “the state’s chapter of the party has penchant for value and efficiency, hence it has adopted Dokpesi as its candidate for the position of the national chairman.”

He urged Dokpesi to carry all state chapters of the party along after his emergence as chairman, saying previous national leadership of the party could not carry the state chapter of the party along.

Earlier, Dokpesi had solicited the support of the state chapter of the party, assuring them of adequate leadership at the national level.

In a related development, Dokpesi has secured the support of Kogi and Benue states for his aspiration.

During his visit to delegates in Kogi, on Sunday, the women leader of the party in the state, Chief Margaret Orebiyi, corroborated the party chairman, Sam Uhuotu, saying that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was already jittery over the credentials of Dokpesi.

The aspirant, however, assured the delegates that when elected into office, he would end the reign of imposition of candidates in the party.