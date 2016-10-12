Nasarawa assembly recalls 6 suspended members

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has recalled its six members who were suspended six months ago, over violation of the House rules.

The six members were suspended in April, 2016, for addressing a press conference, accusing the the Assembly of collecting bribe from Governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura, to swear in sole administrators of local governments, which the aggrieved members described as unconstitutional.

The aggrieved members staged a protest on the floor of the house, which went violent and earned them indefinite suspension by the Assembly.

Speaking on the issue at the Committee of the Whole, the chairman adhoc committee on the six suspended members, Honourable Muhammed Akali, who read the recommendation of the committee to the house, urged members to pardon them and restore their full entitlements.

Honourable Alkali also said that although, they tendered apology to the committee but an open apology would also be tendered to the House on their return.

However, after reverting back to plenary, Honourable Tanko Tunga , moved a motion for the return of the members with their full benefits from the day of suspension and it was seconded by Honourable Muhammed Alkali.

Commenting on the development, the speaker of the House, Honourable Ibrahim Balarabe, commended the Assembly for the decision and urged the recalled members to reunite with other members.