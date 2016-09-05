logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Naira gains marginally at interbank market

September 05, 2016 / :

The Naira on Monday appreciated marginally at the interbank market, gaining N0.57 against the dollar.

The Nigerian currency closed at N314.20 from N314.77 it traded at the interbank market on Friday.

The Naira, however, dipped three points to N425 at the parallel market, from its Friday rate of N422 against the dollar.

Also at the parallel market, it traded at N537 and N465 against the Pound Sterling and the Euro respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment of the market, the naira exchanged at N422, N535 and N464 to the dollar, Pound Sterling and the Euro respectively.

Top News




Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News