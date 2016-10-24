NAFDAC seeks traditional rulers’ support to combat fake drugs in communities

The acting Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mrs. Yetunde Oni, has implored traditional rulers in the country to collaborate with the agency in its war against the menace of fake drugs in communities.

Speaking at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi when the monarch was made NAFDAC’s ambassador, she called on traditional rulers to help the agency by prohibiting fake and counterfeit drugs, unwholesome processed foods and other substandard regulated products in their respective domains.

Oni was in Ooni’s palace with the management team of the agency and coordinators of NAFDAC in Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti States where she interfaced with over 50 traditional rulers during their monthly meeting.

According to her, “we are here to solicit your support in our fight against fake and counterfeit drugs and other regulated products. NAFDAC is aware that the fight against counterfeit medicines is by no means an easy task and based on mounting evidence, we alone cannot address the growing nature and scope of the problem and the growing expertise and sophistication of those that produce and market them.

“Effective collaboration and cooperation is essential to build effective strategies. In view of this, we have come to you as a royal father for partnership to put in place proper coordination mechanism to involve all parties that have a role to play.”

Oni contended that her advocacy visit to Osun become imperative as part of strategies to fine-tune a robust synergy between the agency and Osun State government.