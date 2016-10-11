NAAT calls for dissolution of boards of governing councils of universities, federal tertiary institutions

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has called for the dissolution of boards of governing councils of universities and other tertiary institutions.

In a communique issued at the end of its 30th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), NAAT urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to dissolve the governing boards of the federal tertiary institutions whose tenure had expired as well those boards that are incompetent and corrupt.

The communique, signed by the NAAT General Secretary, Comrade Iyoyo, Hamilton, said the President should dissolve these boards with a view to replace them with competent members who are conversant with such institutions.

The meeting, which was presided over by the President of NAAT, Comrade Alhaji Sani Suleiman discussed other issues of importance to the union, its members and the state of the nation.

On the issue of sales of national assets, NAAT said it rejected totally the sales as proposed by the Federal Government. It observed that the sales of national assets had never yielded positive results, adding that the idea of selling national assets in a sense amounts to mortgaging the future of the country.

The association also advised the Federal Government to be more proactive in tackling the current recession in the country, so that Nigeria will quickly come out of it.

“Government may do so by providing the enabling environment for stable economy, and encourage more investment in the agricultural and solid mineral sectors,” the communique said.

NAAT also reinstated its full support for the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in the University system, saying that those university managements who are vehemently opposing its implementation within the system are doing so because of corruption.

President of NAAT, Comrade Suleiman, said the association supported the TSA because the policy will block all leakages and loopholes created for corrupt officers to corruptly enrich themselves.

This, he pointed out was the reason why the agitation by some corruptly inclined officers within the system to kick against its implementation is rife.

On the issue of Niger Delta crisis, NAAT advised the Federal Government to dialogue with all interest groups in the area, while urging aggrieved militant groups to shield their swords and embrace peace.

However, the association commended the Federal Government for the successes being recorded in the fight against insurgency, in the North East.

It also commended the government for the improvement in the railway transportation sector, and advised government to ensure its extension nationwide.

Also, NAAT commended the Federal Government for the improvement in the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) results in both WAEC and NECO for 2016.