N40m alleged fraud: Court adjourns trial of APC chieftain

A Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, on Thursday, adjourned till November 3, the trial of an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Dr Taiwo Malumi, who was arraigned in court over an alleged fraud of N40 million.

Dr Malumi, who is the Ondo South senatorial leader of APC, in Ondo State, was on August 10, arraigned before the court by the Nigeria Police Force’s Special Fraud Unit (SFU).

Malumi, a medical doctor, who is also the Managing Director of Funtai Limited, in a one -count criminal charge number FHC/L/302C/16, was alleged to have fraudulently obtained a sum of N40 million from one Nick Shaiyen, the Managing Director of Whitehall Management Limited, under false pretence that he wanted to sell to him a property known as Unit B9, situated at Funtai Court, 3, Ruxton Street, Ikoyi, Lagos, which he claimed to be free from all encumbrances.

The APC senatorial leader, had pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail.

At the resumed hearing of the case, the prosecutor, Mr Effiong Asuquo, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), informed the court that parties, (the accused and the complainat), are attempting to settle the matter out of court.

However, counsel to the accused person, Mr A. Salami, informed the court that he was not the person that initiated the settlement process. He, however, said that he was aware that the parties involved had made moves to settle out of court.

He added that the APC senatorial leader had already paid back a sum of N13 million to the complainant, adding that he is ready to abide by the terms of settlement.

He, therefore, urged the court to adjourn for a month to enable his client give a monumental amount to the complinant.

But the prosecutor told the court that the complainant said that if the accused failed in paying back within a week, that means that the agreement has broken down and the court should adjourn for trial.

Consequently, the presiding judge, Justice AbdulAziz Anka, upheld the prosecution’s submission and adjourned the matter till November 3 and 4 for trial of the accused person.