N2bn allegation: Oshiomhole lied against me —Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared as false the allegation by Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State that he (Wike) spent N2 billion to mobilise militants for the postponed governorship election in the state.

Oshiomhole was reported to have recently said that Wike sent the amount to the Edo State governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie Ize-Nyamu, as part of an arrangement with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State to mobilise militants ahead the election.

Denying the allegation however, Wike, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, by his media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu, said Oshiomhole had only confirmed his penchant for lies and inconsistencies.

He said the Edo State governor only made the allegation out of panic over the rejection of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, adding it was completely untrue that he and Senator Okowa mobilised militants to the state.

Wike further said it was shocking that Oshiomhole could still believe in what he said were drama and lies, adding that he was shocked by the allegation as he claimed that he met and embraced the Edo State governor at the Benin Airport on the day of the governorship campaign.

“Oshiomhole even cornered me and said ‘don’t mind these people, they don’t know that we meet and talk. If Oshiomhole has lost the confidence of his people, he should not blame me.

“He brought the president and 10 APC governors and he was not satisfied. Only because two PDP governors visited Edo State, Oshiomole is panicking.”

This was the same man who praised former President Goodluck Jonathan for promoting free and fair election, one man, one vote which saw Oshiomhole win a second term.

Anywhere Oshiomhole goes, he insults the former president. When President Buhari leaves office, Oshiomole will do the same to him. he said.