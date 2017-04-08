N25m BBNAIJA prize: Who wins tomorrow?

Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (#BBNaija) will come to an end tomorrow – and so will the frenzy.

The show, which began in January 22 will ultimately see the emergence of a winner of the grand prize of 25 million naira and a Kia Sorento SUV during this Sunday’s final broadcast.

Five top finalists, namely Bisola, TBoss, Debbie Rise, Marvis and Efe, are in the race for the all-important prize.

“We are all winners irrespective of who emerges the winner on Sunday, April 9,” Bisola, one of the finalists said during her diary session with Biggie, the owner of the house.

So far, the reality show, which depends on frequency of votes from viewers to retain or evict housemates, has generated over 11 million votes since the eviction of the nineth housemates, Bally, on April 2.

The host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had described the terminal week as “the ultimate survival week” for the tough.

And, indeed, fans and friends of the housemates during the week went all out to support their favourite housemates clinch the prize.

Beyond social media campaigns, for instance, some fans have staged rallies and campaign programmes in schools and public places for some of the housemates, an exercise which included street walk, face -to-face solicitation among other strategies. Some wore branded T-shirts and customised buses inscribed with the name, pictures and voting details of the five housemates.

But the craze reached radical dimension when top celebrities and politicians joined the fray. One of the youngest female House of Representatives members representing the Ovia Federal Constituency in the 8th Assembly by the name of Barrister Omosede .G. Igbinedion, during the week, took to her Facebook and Instagram pages to campaign for BBN housemate Tboss.

In an appeal that was captioned, “Support made in Edo, support TBoss”, she wrote, “I do not watch Big Brother, however, I am a woman and will back up a woman any time, more so if she is from Edo. Edo what are we waiting for? Text Vote TBoss to 32052”.

Some of the top celebrities who publicly declared their supports for TBoss include Uti Nwachukwu, Adekunle Gold, Linda Ejiofor, Beverly Osu, Ex BBA winner Dillish and Idris, Ex BBA housemate Maria , Nollywood actress Ivie Okujaye, Beverly Naya and Mike Godson.

The much-loved Efe got supports from celebrities such as Annie Idibia, Kcee, M.C Shakara, Olamide, Solid Star, Fathia Balogun, Mr Jollof, Ex BBN housemate Kemen and some other fans who took to the street in some cities in Nigeria, especially Warri, campaigning for votes for the BBN housemate wearing T-shirts with inscriptions that reads: ‘Team Efe.’

BBN housemate, actress and singer, Bisola got the backing of Iyanya, Mofe Duncan, Padita Agu and many more.

Marvis, the River State born BBNaija housemates recently won the heart of the River State Ministry of Culture and Tourism as the ministry recently released a letter convassing for support for River State housemate.

While the Big Brother Nigeria (#BBNaija) 2017’s top five finalists have expressed gratitude to viewers for their votes cast so far, their fate still hangs in the balance.