N10.7bn required to rehabilitate 40 schools in Sokoto —Committee

THE technical committee on the state of emergency on education sector in Sokoto State, on Wednesday, said over N10.7 billion was required to rehabilitate 40 primary and secondary schools in the state.

Chairman of the committee, Professor Riskuwa Shehu, made this known in Sokoto, while presenting the second interim report of the team to Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

Shehu, a former vice chancellor of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, said the 40 schools were identified in a pilot survey conducted in the state.

“This is the total amount required to rehabilitate existing dilapidated structures in the schools.

“The money includes funds for the construction of additional 331 classrooms, provision of furniture, ICT materials and communication, as well as instructional materials, among others.

“The money excludes funds needed for the recruitment of additional teachers in the 40 schools,” he said.

Shehu said the committee, among other things, recommended the strengthening of schools-based management committees and Parents Teachers Associations (PTA).

He said there was also the need to sustain inspection visits to schools, as well as proper keeping of records.

“One of the major challenges is for the government to ensure the quality execution of contracts, as with recession, there should be value for money.

“This has become necessary as we have recommended the demolition of schools due to their serious state of dilapidation,” Shehu said.

Responding, Tambuwal said civil and public servants would annually contribute over N1 billion annually to the state education development fund.