Trending Now

My father’s cough

April 8, 2017 Dr. Wale Okediran Ask the Doctor

My 70-year-old father has been coughing for the past 2 months without any improvement despite many antibiotic capsules and bottles of cough syrup. A recent Chest X ray done did not reveal any abnormalities. Kindly advise.

Busayo (by SMS)

 

In view of your father’s age, it will be good if he can see a Chest Physician who would take his proper history followed by a thorough examination and Laboratory investigations. This is because at this age, ailments such as Allergy, Tuberculosis, Lung Cancer among other diseases are the likely causes of his chronic cough.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
Piles? Hemorrhoids? Stop The Suffering With This Strange But Powerful Herb!
15 DAYS TO REVERSE DIABETES No Matter How Long You've Had It!
A Timely Breakthrough Discovery!!!
loading...

Copyright © 2017 | Tribune Online