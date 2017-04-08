My father’s cough

My 70-year-old father has been coughing for the past 2 months without any improvement despite many antibiotic capsules and bottles of cough syrup. A recent Chest X ray done did not reveal any abnormalities. Kindly advise.

Busayo (by SMS)

In view of your father’s age, it will be good if he can see a Chest Physician who would take his proper history followed by a thorough examination and Laboratory investigations. This is because at this age, ailments such as Allergy, Tuberculosis, Lung Cancer among other diseases are the likely causes of his chronic cough.