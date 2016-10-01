_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/contributes-nothing-family-yet-beats-frequently-wife-tells-court/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/vegetables-buy-dangerous-health/vegetable-fluted-pumkim/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

We must salute Nigerians’ resilience —Adekola

October 01, 2016 / : Bode Adewumi

The member representing Ekiti South Federal Constituency of Ekiti State in the House of Representatives, Chief Segun Adekola, has saluted the patience and resilience of Nigerians, saying most Nigerians are going through a painful period in the history of the country.

He said it is important at a time like the Independence anniversary to identify with Nigerians, particularly the people in his constituency and to praise their sense of patriotism. He said to this end, he will be using the occasion of the independence anniversary to distribute items such as uniforms and excise books to students in his constituency beginning from next week.

The lawmaker who spoke in Abuja on Friday congratulated the government of Ekiti State for the outstanding performance of the state in the NECO examination, adding that credit for the incredible performance goes to the teachers and the state government.

“The people are beginning to see the benefits of a good government who has the interest of the people at heart. I have no doubt about the ability of Governor Ayo Fayose to lead the state to glorious heights. In such a little time in government, people are beginning to see the difference between real governance and deceptive leadership that was foisted on the people in the past.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News