We must salute Nigerians’ resilience —Adekola

The member representing Ekiti South Federal Constituency of Ekiti State in the House of Representatives, Chief Segun Adekola, has saluted the patience and resilience of Nigerians, saying most Nigerians are going through a painful period in the history of the country.

He said it is important at a time like the Independence anniversary to identify with Nigerians, particularly the people in his constituency and to praise their sense of patriotism. He said to this end, he will be using the occasion of the independence anniversary to distribute items such as uniforms and excise books to students in his constituency beginning from next week.

The lawmaker who spoke in Abuja on Friday congratulated the government of Ekiti State for the outstanding performance of the state in the NECO examination, adding that credit for the incredible performance goes to the teachers and the state government.

“The people are beginning to see the benefits of a good government who has the interest of the people at heart. I have no doubt about the ability of Governor Ayo Fayose to lead the state to glorious heights. In such a little time in government, people are beginning to see the difference between real governance and deceptive leadership that was foisted on the people in the past.