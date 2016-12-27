Why we must get rid of exam malpractice

Nigeria is a country where examination malpractices have become the order of the day, such that even parents lend their support to the illegal act.Many youths believe that they cannot be successful in any examination without getting involved in examination fraud. The consequence of this ignoble act to our country should not be underestimated, as it has resulted in loss of credibility and confidence in the certificates earned from tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Worst still, nowadays, students don’t even take their studies serious, as the majority of them now depend on fraudulent means to pass examinations, instead of working hard to become masters in their chosen fields. Besides, the corrupt system of passing examinations should not be encouraged by parents, teachers, host communities of examination centres, security agents and even school administrators, as aiding our youth to pass examination through illegal means will destroy the bedrock of our national development.

Government needs to give attention to our educational sector, while effective penalties should be meted out to those involved in the illegal act. Examination bodies such as JAMB, WAEC and NECO should be sanitised through employment of officials of unquestionable integrity, to rid the country fromof corruption and examination fraud.

The success of the war against corruption might not be realisable, if this illegal act is not eradicated. Let’s work together to sanitise our educational system for a better tomorrow.

Egbeleye Toyosi,

Ijebu-Igbo