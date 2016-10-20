MTN/Air France KLM partnership offers 25% airfare discount, free calls

Leading telecommunications company, MTN Nigeria has joined hands with Air France – KLM, to package an unbeatable offer of up to 25 per cent discount on Business class tickets to London.

The partnership between MTN Nigeria and Air France KLM will offer this amazing discount from October to December 2016 while in addition, customers will enjoy free incoming calls on the MTN network while outside the country.

Speaking on the partnership, Commercial Director, Air France KLM, Nigeria and Ghana, Arthur Dieffenthaler said: “We share a bank of loyal customers who frequently use both our products not only in Nigeria but also abroad. Roaming outside Nigeria, they need to know that we care, that is why we decided to create an unbeatable offer for the end consumer.”

On how the loyalty offering will run, Dieffenthaler went on to reveal that the customers who intend to take up this offer will receive a special code from MTN as a unique identifier and send travel plans to a dedicated Air France KLM email addressquoting the unique code, amongst other information.

Air France will then send a confirmation response to the customer, advising on travel itinerary and giving details of the discounted price. Once payment is effected, an e-ticket is issued to the customer.