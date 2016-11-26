_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/11/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/wife-flirt-party-freak-man-tells-court/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/thank-you/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=43287","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/41812/"}}_ap_ufee
Mr 2kay set for 4day tour

November 26, 2016 Joan Omionawele Entertainment

In a bid to connect with his ever growing fanbase, Grafton records music star, Mr 2kay is set to embark on a 4-day media and appearance tour of Ghana.

Organised by Blaccc Ent,  the tour  is scheduled to begin on the 30th  of December and will see the singer host a meet and greet session with his Ghanaian fans as well as visit top radio and TV stations across Ghana.

Aside his fans meet and greet session, Mr 2kay is also billed to make guest appearances at A-list clubs including Club Onyx and Ghanaian star owned club at Cantonment, Club Plot 7 and finally round off his tour with a major gig at an award ceremony.

This will be Mr 2kay’s first time in Ghana and he is extremely excited to meet his growing Ghanaian fan base.

 

