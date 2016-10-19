_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/mosop-mourns-death-ken-saro-wiwa-jr/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/mosul-battle-eu-prepare-returning-jihadists/mosul-battle/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

MOSOP mourns the death of Ken Saro-Wiwa Jr.

October 19, 2016 Latest News, Uncategorized

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has reacted to the death of Ken Saro-Wiwa Jr., the son of Nigeria’s famous human rights activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa.

“On behalf of the entire Ogoni nation MOSOP wishes to express deep shock over the news of the death of Ken Saro-Wiwa Jr.,” the movement said in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Fegalo Nsuke.

The statement continues: “MOSOP is deeply pained by this tragic incident, the loss of our dear “Ken Jr.” son of our celebrated hero, Ken Saro-Wiwa.

“We express our deepest condolences to the family of Wiwa in particular and the Ogoni nation in general.”

