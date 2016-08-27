Moses scores in Chelsea’s 3-0 win

Nigeria international, Victor Moses on Saturday maintained his awe-inspiring scoring form as he scored his first goal of the season in the English Premier League when Chelsea hammered newly-promoted side, Burnley 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The victory earned Chelsea a 100 per cent winning record in the EPL this season having won all its three games so far.

Moses, who returned to the Blues this season under new manager, Antonio Conte, after loan spells with Liverpool and West Ham United in the last two seasons, was also on song on Tuesday when Chelsea dumped Bristol Rovers 3-2 in the second round of the English Football Cup.

The goal against Burnley in the 89th minute was clinically executed by the Super Eagles forward as he connected a cross from substitute Pedro.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner replaced Willian Da Silva in the 77th minute and spent 12 minutes to hit the scoresheet.

Eden Hazard had opened the scoring nine minutes into the game when he curled home from 20 yards off a counter attack, while Willian, who recently returned from injury, added another just before the break.

It will be recalled that Moses, last EPL goal was when he scored in West Ham United’s 1-2 loss to Manchester City last season then on loan for the Hammers.