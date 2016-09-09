Monarch highlights problem of tourism development

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi has attributed sacrifice acts at tourist sites as an obstacle to the development of the tourism sector in Nigeria.

Oba Akanbi argued that no development would be achieved if the practice is not stopped and potential tourists would not show interest in visiting the sites.

He said in advanced countries of the world where tourism is allowed to drive their economy, religion or any fetish objects have no place at the sites, thereby making the sites naturally attractive to the generality of people, regardless of their religious belief.

Drawing from his experience, the traditional ruler said tourism sites such as the North Western Territory and Miagra Falls in Canada attracts tourists from different parts of the world because they are managed without religious attachment thereby making it a must visit to all.

“Muslims and Christians take 160 million out of 170 million of the population of Nigeria, leaving 10 million for the other religion. This goes to say that if our tourist sites are made attractive to Nigerian Muslims and Christians, we may not even need foreign tourists to make huge revenue from the sector.

God give gifts to every nation but we are being careless with ours here turning those sites to sacrifice places,” he said.