Miss Rivers wins Ideal Nigeria 2016 pageant

IT was a hotly contested battle but in the end, Miss Rivers, Nkemneme Queendarlyn Amaka emerged as the winner of the Miss Ideal Nigeria 2016 which is in its third edition. As Miss Ideal Nigeria, she will be spokesperson for the ‘Train a Nigerian Child’ and represent Nigeria at the Miss Global Beauty Queen in Korea. Princess Adesile, Miss Ideal Nigeria / Top Model finalist (TM) 2014 and Ruth Ife, Miss ideal Nigeria titleholder 2015, were there to hand over to he new queen.

Miss Ondo Lilian Agu, came second and will represent Nigeria at the Miss West Africa International. third place was Miss Ebonyi’s Hilda Sheibu. Miss Photogenic was Miss Niger’s Adeyinka Damilola and Miss Lagos, Emmanuella won Miss Continental award (viewer’s choice).