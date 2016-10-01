Minor cabinet reshuffle in Kogi as Bello reshapes media team

THE Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Friday, effected a minor change in his cabinet with the redeployment of the commissioner for information, culture and tourism, Alhaji Mohammed Imam as well as reorganisation of his media team.

The governor also appointed Kingsley Fanwo as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, while the former holder of the post, Mallam Abdulkarim Abdulmalik, was redeployed to the Ministry of Information as the director general of the newly created Bureau of Information Services and Grassroots Mobilisation.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Folasade Ayoade, said the governor also approved Mrs Petra Onyegule, as the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor.