Ministry uncovers criminal activities of some staffers

Hands them over to EFCC for investigation

October 13, 2016 Ademola Adegbite - Abuja Latest News

THE Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, on Thursday, said it has handed over some staffers of the ministry to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), after uncovering criminal activities an underground taskforce team set up by the ministry for the purpose.

It, therefore, issued a warning to all concerned, especially, perpetrators of illegal mining activities and their collaborators, within the industry and outside, that acts capable of jeopardising the economic diversification efforts of the Federal Government, would be met with stiff penalties.

In a press statement by its permanent secretary, Mohammed Abass, a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune, in Abuja, also announced that the ministry was working closely with  relevant security agencies to fish out fraudulent elements within its workforce.

The statement also reiterated its commitment and determination to plug all revenue leakages and improve revenue generation from the mining sector.

According to the statement, “the suspects have now been handed over to EFCC for further investigations”.

It further warned that criminal activities bordering on revenue diversion, under-payment, under-assessment and under- reporting, would be treated as economic sabotage and perpetrators would be made to incure the wrath  of the law.

