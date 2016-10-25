Minister urges health professionals to close ranks, work in harmony

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has called on health professionals in the country to close ranks and work in harmony for the progress of the health sector.

The minister made this call in Jos Plateau State last week, at the commissioning of projects at the Federal School of Medical Laboratory Technology and Induction/ Orientation Ceremony of graduands and students of Medical Laboratory Technician Programme.

He noted that inter-professional rivalry and unhealthy competition in the health sector does not augur well for the sector.

The rivalry between other health professionals under the Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Health Care Professionals (JOHESU) on one side and the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), has affected smooth operations in the sector.

“I take this opportunity to call your attention to the unhealthy trend bedevilling Nigeria’s health sector, which is the intense inter-professional rivalry in hospitals which is seriously affecting the health service delivery,” he said.

He stressed the importance of Medical Laboratory Science describing as an important arm of medical service delivery which goes beyond analysis of symptoms, physical examination and guess work, stressing that the 21st Century medicine is evidence-based and relies on laboratory and radiological evidence.

“As healthcare professionals, you have the responsibility to maintain the ethics laid down by your profession, bearing in mind that the accuracy and promptness of your work is what advises the physician’s decision and the wellbeing of the patient. This is the mantra for you and all care providers.”

Dr Ehanire said that the Federal Government has been funding the activities of the institution and will continue to do so, in spite of the challenges of limited resources noting that the development of the permanent site has started and will continue until it is completed.

“It might be a phased project, but it will definitely be done, I enjoin the school to continue to prioritise activities and be prudent with funds. There is no room for wastage and leakage. Transparency and accountability are the watchwords, with determination and commitment, great heights shall be attained,” he concluded.

Earlier, the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Honourable Simon Bako Lalong who was represented by the State Commissioner of Health, Dr Kudeng Tangshang, while assuring that the legal framework for the operation of the school which is before the National Assembly will be seeing the light of the day given the commitment of the legislators who are working relentlessly for its passage, he pointed out that notwithstanding the economic recession in the country, the state government will look into the infrastructural deficit the school is seriously going through so that funds can be made available to fix them.