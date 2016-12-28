Minister seeks CAN’s support to end indiscriminate pasting of church posters in Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Musa Bello, has appealed to the new leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the Federal Capital Territory to help reach out to their members in order to stop indiscriminate pasting of posters which deface the city.

The minister said that his administration would continue to maintain a robust line of communication with religious bodies to help contain any security breach in the territory.

Bello who spoke when he received the new executive committee of the religious body, called for proactive engagement to nip security challenges in the bud.

Promising to work very closely with the new exco to enable them build on the work of their predecessors, the minister commended the past executive committee members led by Reverend Israel Akanji for their service to humanity and particularly to the territory.

Speaking, Akanji said he met with the minister to present the new executive members led by Rev. Samson Jonah, to the FCT authorities.

He noted that CAN received enormous support from the FCT Administration over the years and appreciated also in a special way, the tremendous support they enjoyed during festive periods.

He commended the minister for the inter-faith collaboration being encouraged by his administration.