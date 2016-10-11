Minister inaugurates review committee on UN Convention against Corruption

The Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, on Tuesday inaugurated Country Expert Review Committee for the second cycle of the review of implementation of the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).

Malami, also Attorney-General of the Federation, said the committee became necessary because corruption had created disconnection between the nation’s wealth and the quality of life of ordinary citizens.

He said that Nigeria was a State Party to United Nations Convention against Corruption which was the first global legally binding international anti-corruption instrument.

“The objective of UNCAC is an absolute synergy and harmony with one of the cardinal objectives of President Muhammadu Buhari which is to fight corruption.

Malami said it included adopting effective preventive measures against corruption, recovery of stolen assets and putting in place systems and processes to profitably manage the stolen but recovered assets.

The minister said that the committee’s contribution would no doubt translate into massive political goodwill as it relates to the fight against corruption.

According to him, the committee assignment will be a step in the direction for Nigeria to prevent corruption, recover, return and manage stolen assets.

“The peer review is an intergovernmental process for state parties to carry out their obligations under the convention in a manner consistent with equality and territorial.

“The review is also to assist state parties in the effective massive simple implementation of the convention.

“I, therefore, expect this committee to be as transparent and efficient as possible.

“I reassure you of my commitment to fight corruption and the spirit of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption assist you in the course of this assignment,’’ Malami said.

Mr Madibbo Tukur, a Focal Point officer, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), said the first cycle had been concluded and the review was law enforcement, criminalisation and international convention.

He said there was a massive effort put in the fight of corruption by the government and there had been no massive trial chat of corruption like in this present administration.

“There are 22 Inter-Agency Task Team (IATT) members and each of the agencies have their specialists and also professionals in those areas.

“We need continuous support from the government to allow us to do our work in fighting corruption diligently,’’ Tukur said.