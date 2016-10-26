Minister begs industrialists, entrepreneurs to help strengthen currency

Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, has urged industrialists and entrepreneurs to help the country strengthen her currency and reduce poverty.

He urged them to look inwards and utilise the country’s abundant raw materials in their production processes.

The minister gave the charge in Abuja at the formal presentation of report of the committee on Development of National Strategy for Competitiveness in Raw Materials and Products Development.

Onu pledged to build on the report and ensure that available raw materials were no longer imported into the country.

He said that the low rating of the country in comparison with other less-endowed nations could no longer be justified.

Earlier, the national president of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Olu Jacob, represented by Alhaji Aliu Madugu, said that the report, which was an implementable strategy, would help the country reduce over-dependence on importation of raw materials and products.

He noted that the report addressed the issue of strategic framework for reducing importation in areas of competitive advantage and proferred solutions to challenges affecting manufacturing sectors as well as research and development institutions.