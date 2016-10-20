Mimiko’s convoy CSO shot dead by armed robbers

Dare-devil armed robbers on Wednesday night invaded Sango community, along Akure/Ado Ekiti road, Akure, Ondo State, killing the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the Convoy of Governor Olusegun Mimiko, Mr Idowu Oyewole, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) .

The dead body of Oyewole was discovered in the early hours of Thursday after confronting the armed men, who shot him during a gun duel with the robbers.

Speaking on the death of his father, one of his sons, Dare, explained that his father had retired home and was eating when one of the neighbour’s son rushed to their residence to inform his father about the invasion of the armed men in their residence.

According to him, the deceased took his service pistol and followed the boy to confront the armed robbers but said the hoodlums noted his father’s movement and opened fire on him immediately they saw him.

He explained that his father was hit and sustained an injury but had to rush home to instruct them to close the doors while he took to his heels, trying to get to the hospital, saying they could not locate the 45 year old father of three, until his corpse was found on Thursday morning.

One of the residents, who spoke with Nigerian Tribune, stated that the hoodlums after shooting the police officer, traced him to his house, ordering him to open the door.

He said the robbers held one of the deceased sons who was at the shop hostage, and threatened to kill the boy if they fail to open the door, but after waiting for over 30 minutes, the young boy was matchetted, sustaining injury on his head.

Confirming the death of the officer, the State Police Public Relation Officer,(PPRO) Femi Joseph, said the command had commenced investigation into the incident, to bring those behind the killing to book.

Joseph described late Oyewole as disciplined and hard working officer. His words “we deserve your condolences. He was a discipline officer. Our eyes are heavy”