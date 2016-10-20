Mimiko’s convoy CSO shot dead by armed robbers

Dare-devil robbers, Wednesday night, invaded Sango community on Akure/Ado Ekiti Road, Akure, the Ondo State capital, killing the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the state governor’s convoy, Mr Idowu Oyewole, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) .

His body, Metro gathered, was discovered in the early hours of Thursday after confronting the armed men who shot him during a gunduel.

Speaking on the death of his father, one of his sons, Dare, explained that his father had retired home and was eating when one of the neighbour’s sons rushed to their residence to inform his father about invasion of the armed men on their residence.

According to him, the deceased took his service pistol and followed the boy to confront the armed robbers, but said the hoodlums noticed his father’s movement and opened fire on him immediately they sighted him.

He explained that his father was hit and sustained an injury, but had to rush home to instruct them to close the doors while he took to his heels, trying to get to the hospital, saying they could not locate the 45-year-old father of three until his corpse was found Thursday morning.

One of the residents who spoke with Metro, stated that the hoodlums, after shooting the police officer, traced him to his house, ordering him to open the door.

He said the robbers held one of the deceased’s son who was held hostage at the shop, as they kept threatening to kill the boy if he failed to open the door, but after waiting for over 30 minutes, the young boy was matcheted, sustaining injury on his head.

Confirming the death of the officer, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Femi Joseph, said the command had commenced investigation into the incident, adding that they would bring those behind the killing to book.