Mimiko has written his name in gold — Dosunmu-Awolowo

THE co-chairman of the African Newspaper of Nigeria (ANN), Dr (Mrs) Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, on Thursday commended the Ondo State governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, over the physical infrastructural services and unequal landmark achievements which have impacted on the lives of the people of the state in the last eight years of the governor’s administration.

Awolowo-Dosunmu who stated this during the inauguration of the Our Saviours Anglican Caring Heart Mega Primary School, Odigbo in Odigbo local government area of the state, likened Mimiko to the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, in terms of his selfless and purposeful leadership.

The Chairman of the Tribune titles who was the special guest of honour at the inauguration of the mega school, described Mimiko as a true and real example of progressive politician who can be ranked with her late father.

According to her, the introduction of the mega schools across the three senatorial districts in Ondo State by Mimiko administration had helped to bridge the gap between the children of rich and poor.

She said “I am happy to be part of this event today, I am happy to be here where I can see Papa Awolowo’s work being taken several steps further and I believe the governor deserves commendation for this giant steps.

I also went to a public primary school during our days, but I can tell you that we are not fortunate enough to have this kind of environment because free education was a pioneering venture and never been done in this part nobody knew what it was and nobody even ask for it then but it was the leaders of the time that offered it to the populace.

She said further that “I have seen very few private schools that could match this mega school in terms aesthetic beauty and facilities that most private school cannot boast of.

She wondered why the governor choose not to publicise some of his good initiatives and programmes geared towards the welfare of the common people and development of the state

She said “I don’t know why the governor has refused to publicise all these good work because the transformation in the state is really remarkable and when I asked him why not publicise these achievements, but like every great men, he was modest of his achievements.

According to her, great men and leaders’ good work live after them, saying Mimiko has written his name in gold in the annals of the state and Nigeria, said I want to assure the governor that your good work will vindicate you many years.

In his address, the State governor, Mimiko, said his government decided to give priority to education because it has been relegated to the background, noting that about 54 per cent of the budget was usually voted for education during the time of Awolowo, but said no government had voted such percentage to education ever since.

He said the vision of democratising access to education by the late sage has given south west region an edge in education over other regions.

He said all interventions to revive education sector by his administration include putting up modern infrastructures in schools and ICT as part of effort to lay solid foundation for the school pupils.

Mimiko said teachers across the state are being motivated saying teachers in the state are given their best because of the incentive package of 27.5 per cent allowance offered by his administration to teachers in the state.