Mimiko: Time of plenty is almost here

THE Ondo State governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the good of the country, insisting that her time of plenty “is almost here.”

He said: “if we ceaselessly pray for the peace and good of the land with the purpose of Christ’s birth as an inspiration, God will look down from heaven, heal our land and make all things good for our country in its season.”

In his Christmas message issued by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Kayode Akinmade, Governor Mimiko said more than ever before, now is when we need to be positive in our thinking as a nation and be full of expectation that the prayer of the saints on the country will receive answers from God.

Positing that peace is very important to any individual or nation that craves growth, Mimiko said “it is also important to be positive in our thoughts” adding that we should , as a nation, work together “for the peace of the land and be positive minded, believing that our prayers and perseverance will pay off at the end of the day because when we pray we must be expectant, that is the hallmark of a prayerful and faithful people.”

Further, he said “we must realise that the essence of the coming of Jesus Christ is to reconcile mankind to God. And as reconciliation is a principal condition for peace, we must endeavour to reconcile ourselves with our country, love her more dearly and seek its peace at all times.”