Mimiko sets to host maiden Cocoa Investment conference

AS part of activities to launch the much mentioned Akure Commodity Exchange initiated, by the Ondo State Governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, to help Ondo farmers midwife their sale internationally, the stage is set for the hosting of the 1st International Cocoa Industry and Investment Conference.

In a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Kayode Akinmade, in Akure, yesterday, the 3-day Conference which is billed to hold between Tuesday, November 1 and Thursday, 3 of the same month is being facilitated by the government, in partnership with private partners and parastatals.

At the event, where the Ondo State governor, Dr Mimiko is host, notable speakers expected include the Chief Executive Officer Africa Commodity Exchange, Malawi, Kristian Moller, Dr Gideon Onumah, of Natural Resources Institute, Greewich University United Kingdom and Adam Gross, of Partner GMEX International, among other top national and international Cocoa industry practitioners, investors, researchers, bankers and thinkers.

The objective of the conference is mainly to identify existing and create new opportunities in the production, processing, marketing and export of vCocoa beans and products from Nigeria, to the international market.

With the theme: Commodity Exchange, a platform for enhancing Opportunities for the Nigerian Cocoa Industry, the statement mentioned the conference also has the tag: Nigerian Cocoa, Global Product.

, adding that, the Conference is a platform for global discuss to effectively ensure Comprehensive Multi-level, Multi Sectoral, Integrated and Profitable Interaction between all stakeholders and players in the Nigeria Cocoa Industry.

“The Conference will also feature industry showcase and launching of the Akure Commodity Exchange Trading platform, as well as feature cocoa producers, buyers, products, designs, and experiments from all over Nigeria.’’

The statement submitted further that, giving its international scope, the Conference billed to hold at the Akure International Event Center, The Dome, presents a promotional image enhancement platform for the organisations in the Industry to connect with industry giants, SMEs, and Cocoa Cultivators, to ultimately advance Nigeria’s Cocoa Production indices.

It added that, plans have been initiated for the successful hosting of the event, to reposition the country as the leading Cocoa producer in Africa into the next millennium.