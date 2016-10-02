Mimiko plays host to SOGON, to deliver keynote address

Ondo State governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, will play host to a 5-day 50th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of The Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON) which holds in Akure, between Monday 3rd and Saturday, 8th October, with Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, as guest of honour.

With the theme, “Women’s Health and SDGs in Nigeria: Policies and Strategies,” the conference will take place at the International Conference Centre, The Dome, in Akure, Ondo State, and has Governor Mimiko as chief host and guest speaker.

According to the programme of events released by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Kayode Akinmade, in Akure on Saturday, members of the society will pay a courtesy call on Governor Mimiko in his office on Tuesday while there will be presentations by members of the body and corporate organisations on Wednesday which has been tagged ‘Business Day.’

Slated for Thursday morning is “Majekodunmi Young Scientific Award” presentation with a presidential panel session where the president of the body, Professor Brian Adinma would give presentation after which Dr Mimiko will deliver a keynote address, slated for the afternoon of the same day.

Professor Adewole is also expected to make his presentation on Thursday.

The programme is scheduled to end on Saturday after some other scientific presentations by members of the body would have taken place on Friday as well as a dinner session.

Akinmade said arrangements had been made to ensure that the medical practitioners had a hitch-free event.

President of SOGON, Professor Adinma, had, during a visit of the body to medical facilities in the state, commended the Mimiko-led government over its achievement in the health sector, describing it as a pacesetter for best practices in qualitative healthcare delivery, particularly in the area of maternal health care.

He urged the governor to ensure the continuation of the Mother and Child hospitals after the expiration of his tenure and assured that the society would partner the state government in all areas of mutual benefits.

Professor Adinma commended the Abiye safe motherhood programme of the administration, which he noted has received both local and international accolades.

Adinma said the administration ‘s Mother and Child Hospitals concept should be a model and template globally.