_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/female-civil-defence-corps-official-gave-uniform-i-paid-n22000-suspect/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/event-management-good-business-recession/event-management/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Mimiko plays host to SOGON, to deliver keynote address

October 02, 2016 / :

Ondo State governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, will play host to  a 5-day 50th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of The Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON) which holds in Akure, between Monday 3rd and Saturday, 8th October, with Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, as guest of honour.

With the theme, “Women’s Health and SDGs in Nigeria: Policies and Strategies,” the conference will take place at the International Conference Centre, The Dome, in Akure, Ondo State, and has Governor Mimiko as chief host and guest speaker.

According to the programme of events released by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Kayode Akinmade, in Akure on Saturday, members of the society will pay a courtesy call on Governor Mimiko  in his office on Tuesday while there will be presentations by members of the body and corporate organisations on Wednesday which has been tagged ‘Business Day.’

Slated for Thursday morning is “Majekodunmi Young Scientific Award” presentation with a presidential panel session where the president of the body, Professor Brian Adinma would give presentation after which Dr Mimiko will deliver a keynote address, slated for the afternoon of the same day.

Professor Adewole is also expected to make his presentation on Thursday.

The programme is scheduled to end on Saturday after  some other scientific presentations by members of the body would have taken place on Friday as well as a dinner session.

Akinmade said arrangements had been made to ensure that the medical practitioners had a hitch-free event.

President of SOGON,  Professor Adinma, had, during a visit of the body to medical facilities in the state, commended the Mimiko-led government over its achievement in the health sector, describing it as a pacesetter  for best practices in qualitative  healthcare delivery, particularly in the area of maternal health care.

He urged the governor to ensure the continuation of the Mother and Child hospitals after the expiration of his tenure and assured that the society would partner the state government in all areas of mutual benefits.

Professor  Adinma commended the Abiye safe motherhood programme of the administration, which he noted has received both local and international accolades.

Adinma said the administration ‘s Mother and Child Hospitals concept should be a model and template globally.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News