Mimiko follows Awo’s footsteps — Fasoranti, Adebanjo

ONDO State governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has been described as a rare breed and modern-day politician who understands the fundamental principles and political philosophy of Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

This was disclosed by Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti and another chieftain of the Pan-Yoruba group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, at the inauguration, on Thursday, of the semi-mechanised abbatoir built by the Mimiko-led administration, in Akure.

Chief Adebanjo, while commending Mimiko, likened his strides in education, health, agriculture and integrated rural development to those of Chief Awolowo’s free health, free education, integrated rural development and agriculture.

He said Mimiko, by his acts, followed the footsteps of Awolowo in deed and not only in words, adding that the governor had set the tone for healthy competitive developmental strides in the country.

Pa Fasorant described Mimiko as a prudent man “who judiciously manages the resources of the state in planting relevant and sustainable projects and facilities for the people.”

In his address, Governor Mimiko said he believed Ondo State deserved the best in term of healthcare, education, rural development and dietary control.

He said the determination of his admnistration to make the state the nation’s food basket led to the establishment of the agro-business cities across the senatorial districts of the state.