Mimiko empowers farmers, lauds OSARMCO on road project

September 10, 2016

Ondo State governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, will, on Thursday, distribute multi-million naira worth of farm inputs among farmers in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Kayode Akinmade, told newsmen in Akure, the Ondo State capital, at the weekend that farmers  across the 18 local government areas of the state would benefit from the programme which  Mimiko would kick off  at Oladejo Matins, Akinnifemi Memorial hall, Bolorundoro in Ondo-East Local Government Area of the state.

According to Akinmade,  farmers in the state were expected to visit the farm service centres in their respective local governments with  their smart cards, otherwise known as Kaadi Igbeayo, to benefit from the programme.

He emphasised that the distribution would take place in the 18 local government areas simultaneously starting in Bolorunduro, adding that the distribution would be sustained beyond the kick-off day.

Also to be distributed to the farmers are surgicides, herbicides, fish feed,  fish nets, iron files, among others.

Meanwhile, Mimiko has lauded the management of the Ondo State Agency for Roads Maintenance and Construction (OSARMCO) for the job done on roads across the state.

Governor Mimiko, during an unscheduled inspection visit to the ongoing four-kilometre Igoba road in Akure North Local Government Area of the state on Saturday, noted that in spite of the financial challenge facing the state, his administration had continued to utilise the resources available to add value to the lives of the people.

 

