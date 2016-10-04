Mimiko appeals to police over Ondo election

Ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Ondo State, the state governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has appealed to the police authorities to provide unbiased and fair policing to the electorate.

Governor Mimiko made the appeal while playing host to the new Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 11, Mr Dan Bature, in his office, in Akure, on Tuesday.

According to Mimiko, his administration had invested heavily in the security of lives and property in the last seven and a half years, adding that the various infrastructural development of his government was as a result of the prevailing peace in the state.

He noted that the only way to guarantee free, fair and credible gubernatorial election is for the police to maintain neutrality and be unbiased in performing professional duties.

He explained that the previous elections conducted by the National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW) and other unions under his administration had been peaceful and fair contrary to the usual rancour and mayhem that characterised such elections.

He, however, lauded the various security agencies in the state for their synergy and pro-activeness in ensuring maximum security.

He said: “I want to appeal to you in the name of God Almighty to give adequate, fair and unbiased policing. If you do it, you will be happy about the outcome. We don’t want bloodshed in our state and the only way to guarantee this is for the people to vote. One man and one vote. Let the votes count and let the winner carry the day.

“There should be no snatching of ballot boxes. From the report we got from the recent Edo election, we don’t want it to happen here because we know the natural reaction of our people. We want you to please save lives by ensuring free and fair policing during our election in November.”

Earlier in his speech, AIG Dan Bature thanked the governor for his supports to the police in the state and assured him of adequate security of lives before, during and after the gubernatorial election.

He noted that his visit to Ondo State was to assess the performance of officers and men of the force and see their affairs.