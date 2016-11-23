Military foils robbery attempt, rescues abducted victims in Niger Delta

COMMITTED to safeguard national assets, properties and human lives, the Joint Military Tasforce, code named Operation Delta Safe’s troops of sector 1 in Delta State foiled an armed robbery attempt and rescued 6 civilians returning from market along Bomadi Agadama road by Ohoro Junction in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, while the suspected armed robbers fled into the bush on sighting troops.

This is contained in a statement by the Coordinator of the Joint Military Campaign Centre, Lieutenant Colonel Laolu Dauda and made available to the Nigerian Tribune in Yenagoa.

The OPDS Spokesman, Dauda, said further that troops of Sector 2 while on anti–illegal bunkering patrol around Imiringi General Area in Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, arrested one Mr Ebi Youbodha in a Nissan Sunny vehicle with registration number Rivers AJ 252 NCH, and items recovered included, 33 jerricans of substance suspected to be illegally refined Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPR). The suspect is undergoing preliminary investigations.

OPDS also conducted a raid on Sea Pirates’ hideout in Kasabubou Forupa Waterways, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State and rescued 3 persons namely; Peter Atijera, Lukeman Balogun and Pious John and recovered a speedboat mounted with Double Engine 115/80 Horse Power, 2 Binoculars and one Motorola radio in the community.