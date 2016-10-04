_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/michelle-obama-chat-via-skype-girls-around-globe/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=28989","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

Michelle Obama to chat via Skype with girls around the globe

October 04, 2016

First lady Michelle Obama will mark International Day of the Girl on October 11 by Skyping with girls around the world about education challenges in their lives.

The event is sponsored by Glamour magazine’s The Girl Project, which offers education help to more than 50 million girls worldwide, VOA said.

Obama will be joined from the Newseum in Washington, D.C., by “ Black-ish’’ actress Yara Shahidi and Glamour editor-in-chief Cindi Leive.

Participating in the event will be girls in Washington, Jordan, Peru, Tanzania and the United Kingdom.

The event, with help from cosmetics giant Maybelline New York, kicks off a month-long campaign by The Girl Project to raise money for education programs.

Glamour will host 100 watch parties in 100 countries.

