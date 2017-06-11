Methodist Archbishop admonishes Christians to make sacrifice

The Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia Diocese, the Most Reverend (Dr) Raphael Chibuzo Opoko, has admonished Christians to always make sacrifice, especially where it concerns giving to the underprivileged.

Opoko, who gave the charge while declaring open a medical outreach programme and the 40th birthday anniversary of Chief (Mrs) Chika Chukwudi in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, lauded the celebrant for choosing her anniversary to reach out to the poor and the needy in the society.

He said the celebrant/director of the medical outreach known as Mmessoma Foundation, exhibited exemplary acts for choosing to mark her birthday anniversary by reaching out to those, who ordinarily could not afford the cost of medical treatment.

Archbishop Opoko appreciated the celebrant’s husband, Chief Chukwudi Agwu, for being supportive and urged him not to relent in his efforts.

In her remarks, the celebrant, and founder,of the foundation, Chief (Mrs) Chika Chukwudi, thanked God for making the event possible.

She also expressed appreciation to her husband, relatives and former Senator Chris Adighije, for impacting positively in her life.

According to her, the medical outreach, which came into limelight seven years ago, was usually observed every end of the year in her home community, Ohuhu in Umuahia.

However, she chose to use her birthday anniversary to organise this year’s free medical treatment for the Ndume Ibeku community in Umuahia, as a way of saying thanks to the aged ones.