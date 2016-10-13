_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/breaking-boko-haram-frees-21-kidnapped-chibok-schoolgirls/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/gathering-good-governance-condemns-olusola-oke-critics/ad-photo/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Merkel stresses access to EU market requires free movement of people

October 13, 2016 World News

GERMAN Chancellor Angela Merkel has always stressed that access to the European Union’s single market requires that a country accept the bloc’s principle of the free movement of people, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

Asked if Merkel’s tone on Brexit had hardened in recent days due to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s latest comments on the issue, Reuters said spokesman Steffen Seibert told a government news conference: “I will leave the interpretation up to you.”

“A key assertion of the chancellor in the last months has, however, always been that full participation in the EU internal market means that the country that wants such participation must also fully subscribe to the free movement of people,” he added.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online