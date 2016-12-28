Mega party: APC will end up like PDP- Timi Frank

Calls for true reconciliation

The suspended Deputy National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, on Wednesday, said that the party may end up like Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) if the aggrieved members of the party linked with the move to set up mega party are not pacified.

Comrade Frank who spoke against the backdrop of interview granted in Benin by the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun where he reportedly said that, APC, is not threatened by the proposed Mega Party and even encouraged the brains behind the move to go ahead with the proposed party so as to create a formidable opposition to the ruling APC.

He also advised the party leadership on the need to seek true reconciliation with aggrieved party members, insisting that, instead of Chief Oyegun to embark on a genuine reconciliation of aggrieved APC members, “he is busy talking what can divide APC leadership the more.”

But Comrade Frank in a statement issued in Abuja said that, “such arrogant words from leader of a ruling party may anger Nigerians against the President”.

He then reminded Chief Oyegun that that was how Chief Bamanga Tukur led People Democratic Party (PDP) refused to pacify the aggrieved members but went ahead boasting that the party will rule Nigeria for sixty years.

To this end, he said that as all is well aware PDP is no more in government at the central, stressing that, “We must remember that this is how PDP took APC for granted during formation stage, and the likes of Bamanga Tukur were busy saying “no vacancy at Villa, PDP will rule for 60 years” but where are they today?”, he queried.

Speaking further, he opined that, “our National Chairman should learn to reconcile aggrieved members instead of offending them the more. It has shown today that even ruling party could lose election, so we should stop talking arrogantly because we are in power.”

He, however, urged the National Chairman to start doing everything possible and ensure support to President Muhammadu Buhari on how the country will be rescued from the current economic recession and hunger in the land.

He said Chief Oyegun should stop deceiving Nigerians on the claim that he has met with some National leaders of APC against the move.

According to him, “I can say this emphatically that my National Chairman did not meet with any of the aggrieved national leaders of APC,” he said, asking Chief Oyegun to tell Nigerians when and where the meeting took place?

“I think as a party we should not undermine the strength of this much talked about Mega Party, whether it is a rumour or not. I think we should do everything possible to defeat the move through genuine reconciliation within us”, he said.